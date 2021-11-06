Travis Scott 'devastated' by Texas festival deaths
- Published
Rapper Travis Scott says he is devastated by the deaths and injuries at his Astroworld festival and has pledged "total support" to the police.
At least eight people died and scores of people were hurt after a crowd surge on the opening night of the music event in Houston, Texas.
"My prayers go out to the families all those impacted by what happened", the rapper said in a statement on Twitter.
"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," he added.
Emergency workers described how panic broke out after the crowd began to press towards the front of the stage during the rapper's headline set.
Eleven people were taken to hospital with cardiac arrests and eight died.
Some 50,000 people attended the outdoor event, which has been cancelled.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.