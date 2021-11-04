Cupcakes recalled in US over metal fragment contamination fears
A range of chocolate cupcakes is being recalled in eight US states because they may contain tiny fragments of metal mesh wire.
People are being told not to eat the multi-pack Tastykake products, which were on sale in over 500 Walmart shops.
The company which makes the cakes, Flowers Foods - one of the biggest US bakery brands - says it decided to recall the products after a vendor warned they could be contaminated.
No injuries have been reported.
The multi-pack cupcakes were being pulled as a "precautionary measure", the manufacturer said in a statement on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.
It said people who had bought the cakes should discard them or return them for a refund.
The products had been distributed to Delware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC and West Virginia.
Four kinds of the dessert have been withdrawn.
They include chocolate cupcakes, creme-filled chocolate cupcakes, buttercreme iced creme-filled chocolate cupcakes, and individually sold packages. The products have use-by dates from 14 December to 21 December.