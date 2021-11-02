Henry Ruggs III: NFL star faces charges over fatal drink-driving crash
- Published
American football star Henry Ruggs III will be charged with drink-driving resulting in death, police say.
The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was arrested following his involvement in a crash in Las Vegas in the early hours of Tuesday.
Police said that the 22-year-old slammed into the rear of another vehicle, causing it to catch fire.
Emergency services called to the scene found the car in flames with the deceased victim inside, police said.
Mr Ruggs - who suffered minor injuries and was treated in hospital - showed "signs of impairment" at the scene, police said.
"Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death," the Las Vegas Police Department statement said.
He faces a minimum of two years behind bars if convicted and a maximum of 20 years, according to Nevada state sentencing guidelines.