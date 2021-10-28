In pictures: Papal meetings with past US presidents
- Published
US President Joe Biden's meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday will be both professional and personal.
As only the second Catholic president - the other was John F Kennedy - Mr Biden has often spoken of the importance of his faith throughout his decades-long political career.
The pair are expected to talk about the forthcoming climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, as well as the Covid pandemic and other issues.
Pope Francis is no stranger to US presidents, this will be the third US president he has met since 2013 and his third time meeting Mr Biden.
Here is a selection of photographs of past US presidents meeting pontiffs.
