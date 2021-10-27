Alec Baldwin film tragedy: Actor fired live round, police say
- Published
Alec Baldwin was handed a gun with a live round in it on a film set in New Mexico, the local sheriff has said.
The actor accidentally shot dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded the film's director Joel Souza on Thursday.
Authorities have recovered some 600 pieces of evidence related to the investigation, including three firearms and 500 rounds of ammunition.
No arrests have been made or charges filed so far in the investigation.
Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, the Santa Fe County Sheriff, Adan Mendoza, said Mr Baldwin is cooperating and will face further questioning.
They said two other people handled the gun: the film's assistant director Dave Hall and the armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed.
Sheriff Mendoza told reporters that a "lead projectile" was recovered from Souza's shoulder and handed over as evidence.
"We regard this specific spent casing and recovered projectile to be the live round that was fired from the revolver by Mr Baldwin," Sheriff Mendoza said.
He added that other live rounds of ammunition may have been on the Rust set, but are yet to be tested in a crime lab.
Of the recovered 500 rounds of ammunition, there was "a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and what we are suspecting is live rounds," Sheriff Mendoza said.