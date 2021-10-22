Alec Baldwin fatally shoots woman with prop gun on movie set
A woman has died and a man injured after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a New Mexico film set.
Police in the US state said Mr Baldwin discharged the weapon during filming for the 19th Century western Rust on Thursday.
The woman, 42, was taken to hospital but died of her injuries. The man was receiving emergency care.
Detectives are investigating the incident at Bonanza Creek Ranch, a popular filming location.
A trade union confirmed to Variety magazine that the woman had been working as director of photography.
The International Cinematographer's Guild said her death was "devastating news" and "a terrible loss".
The woman has been named as 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, who was working as director of photography.
The man being treated is Joel Souza, 48, the film's director.
Police said their investigation remains open and active, and no charged have yet been filed related to the incident.