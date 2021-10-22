Woman shot dead on set of new Alec Baldwin movie Rust
A woman has died and a man has been hurt in an accidental shooting on the set of a film starring Alec Baldwin.
Police in the US state of New Mexico said a gun being used as prop was discharged during filming for the 19th Century western Rust on Thursday.
The woman, 42, was taken to hospital but died of her injuries. The man was receiving emergency care.
Detectives are investigating the incident at Bonanza Creek Ranch, a popular filming location.
A trade union confirmed to Variety magazine that the woman had been working as director of photography.
The International Cinematographer's Guild said her death was "devastating news" and "a terrible loss".