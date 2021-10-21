Gabby Petito: Fiancé Brian Laundrie's remains found - FBI
- Published
Human remains found in a Florida park on Wednesday have been confirmed to belong to the missing fiancé of a murdered blogger, the FBI says.
The body of Brian Laundrie, who had been missing for over a month, was identified using dental records.
Laundrie, who was a person of interest in Gabby Petito's death, returned to Florida last month from a joint road trip without his partner.
Her body was later found in Wyoming, where the couple had been travelling.
"On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T Mabry Carlton Jr Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creed Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie," the FBI said in a statement on Thursday.
A lawyer representing Mr Laundrie's parents released a statement, saying: "Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian's.
"We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundries' privacy at this time."
On Wednesday, officials said that the remains had been discovered in a part of the park that until recently had been underwater. Other items, including a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian, were also found during the search.
According to NBC News, bones and a skull were discovered during the search.
In a short news conference on Thursday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno praised officials for working under "treacherous conditions" in the park.
He described the chest-deep water as being filled with rattlesnakes and alligators.
"It's not like you're searching a house or a car. These areas are huge and they are covered by water," he told reporters gathered outside the closed park.