Colin Powell: Former US secretary of state dies of Covid complications
- Published
Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell has died aged 84 of Covid-19 complications, his family has announced.
He was a former top military officer who rose to become the first African-American secretary of state in 2001 under Republican George W Bush.
"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," a statement said.
"We want to thank the medical staff... for their caring treatment," it added.
The statement said that he had been fully vaccinated against Covid.
Mr Powell became a trusted military adviser to a number of leading US politicians.
He also saw service and was wounded in Vietnam, an experience that later helped define his own military and political strategies.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.