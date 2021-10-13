Is Trump's power over Republicans starting to slip?

Back in January, Grassley - like many prominent Republicans - seemed on the verge of cutting ties with Trump. He called the 6 January assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters an "attack on American democracy itself". In February, he issued a blistering press release saying that, while he was voting to acquit Trump during his impeachment trial for allegedly instigating the 6 Capitol attack, he condemned the then-president's unwillingness to accept his election loss and called his language "extreme, aggressive and irresponsible".