Abu Zubaydah: Top US court to hear test case on state secrecy

Mr Zubaydah started keeping the diary in 1990, when he was a teenager. He wrote most often when he was feeling upset, or lost. After a friend was killed, in the autumn of 1991, he turned to the journal for solace: "I opened my bag which was covered with dust," he wrote. "I got this notebook out of it and I held the pen and started writing." He continued to record his thoughts for more than a decade, until he was captured.