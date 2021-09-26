Amtrak train derails in Montana, killing three and injuring dozens
At least three people have been killed and 50 others injured after a train derailment in the US state of Montana.
Multiple carriages from the Amtrak Empire Builder passenger service came off the tracks at about 16:00 local time (22:00 GMT), near the small town of Joplin.
Amtrak said there were approximately 141 passengers and 16 crew aboard.
Rescuers have been working to evacuate passengers, the company said.
The US National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation.
The train had been travelling from Chicago to Seattle and Portland.