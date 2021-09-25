Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig released from Chinese detention
Two Canadian nationals have been released from Chinese detention and are flying home to Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced.
Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were accused of espionage in 2018, soon after Canadian police arrested a top Chinese tech executive on a US warrant.
The Huawei executive, Meng Wanzhou, left Canada earlier today after a deal with US prosecutors.
The detentions have sparked years of diplomatic tensions.
At a news conference, Mr Trudeau said the men had been through "an unbelievably difficult ordeal."
"It is good news for all of us that they are on their way home to their families," he added. "For the past 1,000 days, they have shown strength, perseverance, resilience and grace."
The prime minister said both men will arrive in Canada early on Saturday, are being accompanied by Dominic Barton, Canada's ambassador to China.
Mr Kovrig is a former diplomat employed by International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based think tank.
Mr Spavor is a founding member of an organisation that facilitates international business and cultural ties with North Korea.
The pair were arrested on spying charges, and in March this year a Chinese court sentenced Mr Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage. Mr Kovrig appeared in court the same month, but the verdict was not finalised.
