US Haiti envoy quits over migrant deportations
- Published
The US special envoy for Haiti has resigned in protest over the deportation of Haitian migrants.
The US decision to deport the immigrants was "inhumane", Daniel Foote said in his resignation letter.
Mr Foote said the US approach to Haiti was "deeply flawed" and that his advice had been "ignored".
Last weekend, the US started flying out migrants from a Texas border town which has seen an influx, with some 13,000 having gathered under a bridge.