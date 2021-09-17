US millionaire Robert Durst found guilty of murder
US real estate heir Robert Durst, subject of HBO crime documentary The Jinx, has been convicted of killing his best friend Susan Berman.
Durst was found guilty of killing Ms Berman in 2000 to stop her talking to police about his wife's disappearance.
A jury in Los Angeles did not take long to deliberate before finding him guilty.
In The Jinx's finale, Durst is heard muttering to himself: "What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course."
Hours before this last episode aired, authorities arrested him in New Orleans for Ms Berman's murder. Jurors were played the clip during the trial.
Prosecutors called Durst a "narcissistic psychopath". He will likely die in jail.
At an earlier hearing, Durst's lawyer, Dick DeGuerin, objected to jurors also being shown clips from All the Good Things, a 2010 film about his marriage starring Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst.
The film was directed by The Jinx's filmmaker Andrew Jarecki and depicts the life of the tycoon, showing him as a murderer.
Mr Durst's first wife Kathleen McCormack went missing in 1982 and is presumed dead.
Ms Berman, aged 55, was found shot in the head in her Beverly Hills home.
Durst was acquitted of murdering his elderly neighbour Morris Black in 2001, successfully arguing he had killed him on the grounds of self-defence before cutting up the body.
Durst is an estranged member of one of New York's wealthiest and most powerful real estate dynasties.
