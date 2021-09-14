BBC News

Met Gala 2021: The best memes and reactions

Published
image source, Getty Images
image captionKim Kardashian has done it again as queen of the memes

The Met Gala's back, and so are the memes.

After a year off due to Covid, fashion's biggest event did not disappoint in its glorious return, with celebrities rocking the red carpet in weird and wonderful outfits.

This year's theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion", and while some outfits were hailed as Old Hollywood glamour, others were just confusing.

Here's a round-up of the best memes and tweets from the night.

Meme queen Kim Kardashian knew exactly what she was doing when she showed up in a full-body, faceless black outfit.

From being compared to a dementor in Harry Potter...



...to the Alien...



...and a sleep paralysis demon, she won the meme war.



Then there's Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy, who made a powerful LGBT statement with a couture look featuring two men kissing.



Rapper Lil Nas X, never one to shy away from bold fashion choices, rocked up in not just one, but three glittering gold outfits.



The shiny armour reminded some of C-3PO though.



Or was he paying tribute to Goldar from Power Rangers?



Singer Frank Ocean brought a green alien baby as his date. Unless it was one of Shrek's kids...



...or Renesmee from Twilight?



Meanwhile, German singer Kim Petras gave the red carpet some Horse Girl vibes - to the bafflement of many.



