Met Gala 2021: The best memes and reactions
The Met Gala's back, and so are the memes.
After a year off due to Covid, fashion's biggest event did not disappoint in its glorious return, with celebrities rocking the red carpet in weird and wonderful outfits.
This year's theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion", and while some outfits were hailed as Old Hollywood glamour, others were just confusing.
Here's a round-up of the best memes and tweets from the night.
Meme queen Kim Kardashian knew exactly what she was doing when she showed up in a full-body, faceless black outfit.
From being compared to a dementor in Harry Potter...
e a kim kardashian que foi de dementador ao met gala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/rIEdrcqHOc— kali (@fvsrudelyn) September 14, 2021
...to the Alien...
Kim Kardashian arriving #MetGala pic.twitter.com/6iNU40vLpf— RJ (@Dumbledore_BB) September 14, 2021
...and a sleep paralysis demon, she won the meme war.
my sleep paralysis demon on it’s way to the met gala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/yzuJBAqvca— 🪐🤍✨ (@reveluviezzz) September 13, 2021
Then there's Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy, who made a powerful LGBT statement with a couture look featuring two men kissing.
Alexa, play Maps by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs https://t.co/dennOn0kD3— Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) September 13, 2021
Rapper Lil Nas X, never one to shy away from bold fashion choices, rocked up in not just one, but three glittering gold outfits.
Lil Nas X said I'm going to serve you not one, not two, but THREE outfit reveals with some cake for dessert #MetGala pic.twitter.com/3Ww3ckbQ0G— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) September 13, 2021
The shiny armour reminded some of C-3PO though.
Lil Nas X is giving me C-3PO and I'm here for it. #metgala pic.twitter.com/F2qhUFDiKd— Branden Lee (@urbanzosf) September 13, 2021
Or was he paying tribute to Goldar from Power Rangers?
Everyone is saying Lil Nas X’s Met Gala outfit looks like C-3PO, but honestly I’m getting Goldar from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers vibes pic.twitter.com/5mkUj5fdej— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) September 13, 2021
Singer Frank Ocean brought a green alien baby as his date. Unless it was one of Shrek's kids...
frank ocean kidnapped one of shrek’s children #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/cfj5NzEdp9— keke (@stillgotnine) September 13, 2021
...or Renesmee from Twilight?
what is renesmee doing at the #metgala pic.twitter.com/Qp8IOHYzxW— twilight renaissance (@twilightreborn) September 13, 2021
Meanwhile, German singer Kim Petras gave the red carpet some Horse Girl vibes - to the bafflement of many.
I love all animals but this “horse girl” look from Kim Petras is gonna be a no from me. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/3iEFVJdBbF— SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) September 13, 2021