Met Gala 2021: Celebrities show off lavish outfits in New York
- Published
The Met Gala - one of fashion's biggest and starriest events - has rolled out its red carpet in New York for some of the planet's best-known celebrities.
Held to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, the Gala returns after being delayed last year due to the pandemic.
And although its famous guests must follow Covid-19 rules, including wearing masks indoors, that hasn't stopped many going for all-out glamour.
This year's costume theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," - and the looks were inspired by everything from the Matrix film franchise to the Statue of Liberty.
The ball is being co-hosted by pop star Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, actor Timothée Chalamet and poet Amanda Gorman.
One of the most talked-about looks of the night came from the publicity machine that is Kim Kardashian - who covered her face and body in an all-enveloping black outfit.
The custom design was devised by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of fashion house Balenciaga.
