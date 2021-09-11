Canada election: What is your 'ballot box' issue?

I don't want to bash anybody but Trudeau was having a bit of a temper tantrum. He's feeling the pressure of losing, maybe even losing his minority. What stood out to me was that many of the leaders were talking about what they wanted to do, but it was only [NDP leader] Jagmeet Singh and Erin O'Toole who seemed to have a how. The Bloc and the Greens do not matter to me as much. The Liberals have not delivered. This is the first time I've ever even considered this, but I'd prefer to have a Conservative majority with an NDP opposition. Jagmeet Singh would make an excellent opposition party leader. To me, that's a good balance for the country.