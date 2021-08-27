Judge blocks Florida governor’s mask mandate ban

The court's decision means that Florida's Department of Education cannot act against school districts that do not comply with the order. In a statement sent to the BBC, a spokesperson for the governor said that the state plans to immediately appeal. "The ruling was made with incoherent justifications, not based in science and facts - frankly not even remotely focused on the merits of the case presented," the statement added. At least eight states, including Florida and Texas, have attempted to impose limits on school mask mandates and most are now facing legal battles. On Thursday the Texas Supreme Court blocked San Antonio and Bexar County from requiring masks in local public schools.