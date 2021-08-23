Afghanistan: US decision to withdraw lays bare a not so special relationship

Of course, he stopped being prime minister 14 years ago, and so can say whatever he likes. But you can be sure that if he had been prime minister he would never have dared go into public prints with such a verdict. Not a chance. That's not how the special relationship works. But I bet that is what Boris Johnson would love to be able to say. Indeed, there are reports circulating - strongly denied by Downing Street (of course) - that that is pretty much what he has said about Mr Biden's handling of this shocking US-made Afghan crisis.