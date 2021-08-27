Capitol riot: Officer who shot Ashli Babbitt reveals identity

Ms Babbitt was part of a group that forced entry into the chamber of the House of Representatives while it was still in session. Video of the incident shows her being shot in the shoulder after attempting to climb through a door. She later died in hospital. Mr Byrd added that he issued repeated warnings for the crowd to get back. "Their failure to comply required me to take the appropriate action to save the lives of members of Congress and myself and my fellow officers," he said. Ms Babbitt's family had previously demanded access to files from a probe into the incident. Her death has served as a rallying cry among segments of the US right, some of whom consider her a martyr. Mr Byrd said he has been in hiding for months after receiving death threats.