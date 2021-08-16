Biden defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan
President Joe Biden has said he stands "squarely" behind the US exit from Afghanistan as he faces withering criticism over the Taliban's lightning conquest of the war-torn country.
"How many more American lives is it worth?" said the president.
He said despite the "gut-wrenching" scenes in Kabul "there is never a good time to withdraw US forces".
On Sunday the Taliban declared victory after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled and his government collapsed.
The militants' return to rule brings an end to almost 20 years of a US-led coalition's presence in the country.
Kabul was the last major city in Afghanistan to fall to a Taliban offensive that began months ago but accelerated in recent days as they gained control of territories, shocking many observers.
Mr Biden returned on Monday to the White House from the Camp David presidential retreat to make his first public remarks on Afghanistan in nearly a week.
"If anything, the developments of the past week reinforce that ending US military involvement in Afghanistan now was the right decision," said Mr Biden.
"American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves."
Mr Biden said the US mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to have been about nation-building.
He said he had opposed the 2009 deployment of thousands more troops into the country by former President Barack Obama when he was vice-president.
Mr Biden also noted he had inherited a deal negotiated under former President Donald Trump for the US to withdraw from Afghanistan by May of this year.
He said he was now the fourth US president to preside over America's longest war.
"I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth president," said Mr Biden, a Democrat.
"I will not mislead the American people by claiming that just a little more time in Afghanistan will make all the difference."