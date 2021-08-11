Jeopardy! quiz show selects two permanent hosts
Long-running US quiz programme Jeopardy has picked two new permanent hosts to replace presenter Alex Trebek, who died of cancer last year.
Programme producer Mike Richards and Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik will share presenting duties, Sony Pictures announced on Wednesday.
The new season of the trivia game show - where contestants must answer clues "in the form of a question" - will debut on 13 September.
It will be the programme's 38th season.
Mr Richards will also continue in his role as executive producer of the series, Sony said in a statement, as well as remain producer of game show Wheel of Fortune. He served as guest host in the winter of last year, as the show introduced a rotating roster of presenters to try out for the top job.
Ms Bialik will lead "primetime and spinoff series, including the upcoming all-new Jeopardy! National College Championship set to air on ABC next year, as the studio looks to extend the Jeopardy! franchise to new platforms," Sony added.
Ms Bialik who is a trained neuroscientist, also hosted the programme for two weeks, along with celebrity journalists Katie Couric and George Stephanopoulos, and past Jeopardy winner Ken Jennings.
In Sony's statement, Mr Richards praised Trebek, who died at the age of 80 last year from pancreatic cancer after hosting the show for over three decades.
"Alex believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show," he said. "I was fortunate to witness his professionalism, intensity and kindness up close and that will serve as the ultimate blueprint as we continue to produce the show we love."
Ms Bialik called the chance to host the iconic game show one of the "most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life".