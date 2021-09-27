Infrastructure bill: $1tn for clean energy, internet, trains and more

Going green and clean was a big part of Mr Biden's campaign promises. His earlier hopes for over $100bn towards clean energy have been temporarily dashed, but this bill puts billions towards new power lines, rebuilding America's old electric grids and expanding clean energy. Building new transmission lines with higher-voltage capacities will be key to getting this clean energy out across the country. There are over a dozen billions in addition for electrifying public transportation and building more electric car chargers. Add $21bn more to the tally for cleaning up soil and groundwater in old mines and gas fields.