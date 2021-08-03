Andrew Cuomo: New York Governor sexually harassed women, report finds
An investigation into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed several women, including employees at his office.
Announcing the results of the inquiry, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Mr Cuomo had violated state and federal laws.
Last year Mr Cuomo was accused of sexual misconduct by several women.
He has denied touching anyone inappropriately and rejected calls from fellow Democrats to stand down.
The report is the result of a months-long inquiry that saw investigators speak to nearly 200 people, including some of those who made complaints against the governor.
"The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law," Ms James said.
Mr Cuomo, she said, had engaged in "unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments".
In one case, Mr Cuomo and his staff retaliated against a former employee who accused him of wrongdoing, according to Ms James.