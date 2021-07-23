Washington shooting: Gunman opens fire outside restaurant

It is where the well-to-do go out to eat. It is where you never think that the scourge of gun violence which affects the poorer areas of the city will result in bullet casings on your doorstep. But it has. And this is a week after there was a shooting incident outside the Washington Nationals baseball stadium while thousands were inside watching the ballgame. This was profoundly shocking for a city in which the professional middle class don't expect to be caught up in this. Looking at social media tonight, you'd think it was an incident that had left many dead, such is the shock; such are the sharp intakes of breath. Mercifully it hasn't. But maybe this can serve as a wake-up. According to stats, there are as many - if not more - guns in circulation in the US than there are people.