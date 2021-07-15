Biden and Merkel 'united against Russia aggression'
- Published
The US and Germany will stand together against Russian aggression, President Joe Biden said as he welcomed outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel to Washington.
Mr Biden said he voiced concern to Ms Merkel over a Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline, but they agreed Moscow cannot be allowed to use energy as a weapon.
The US president said the two allies also opposed China's efforts to "undermine" free societies.
Ms Merkel, who has worked with four US presidents, is leaving office.
During Thursday's press conference, Mr Biden acknowledged the two did not see eye to eye on the nearly complete $11bn (£8bn) Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, which the White House says will be used by Russia as leverage over Ukraine and other neighbours.
"Good friends can disagree," Mr Biden said, flanked by Ms Merkel.
Mr Biden also told reporters the US had no plans "at the moment" to send troops to Haiti amid growing unrest there.
Asked about the protests in Cuba, Mr Biden said the "failed state" was repressing its citizens.
"Communism is a failed system, a universally failed system," he said. "And I don't see socialism as a very useful substitute."
Both leaders emphasised the amicable nature of their visit, with Ms Merkel referring more than once to her host as "Dear Joe."
The German leader had her ups and downs with the three previous US presidents she worked with: George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
Ms Merkel, who became chancellor in 2005, is not running again in September's German parliamentary election.