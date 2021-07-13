A question of faith: Biden, Catholicism and the presidency

Decades ago, when Kennedy was in the White House, the president's faith was hardly ever in the news. Kennedy downplayed his religion, and made clear during his campaign that it would not play a significant role in his presidency. Kennedy minimised his religion, in part because he knew it could hurt his chances at getting elected. Many viewed Catholicism in a negative way at the time. "I am the Democratic Party's candidate for president, who happens also to be a Catholic," he said in a campaign speech.