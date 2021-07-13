Giant goldfish found in Minnesota lake prompts pet-dumping warning
A city in the US state of Minnesota has urged residents not to release their unwanted pet fish into the wild after finding huge goldfish in a lake.
The city of Burnsville recently shared images showing several large goldfish caught during a survey of Keller Lake.
"Please don't release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes!" the city wrote in a tweet.
It said goldfish could contribute to poor water quality by disturbing sediment and uprooting plants.
In Minnesota goldfish are classified as a regulated invasive species, which means it is illegal to release them into public waters.
A common household pet, goldfish typically grow to about 2in (5.1cm) in length when kept in small indoor aquariums that constrain their size.
But if released into the wild, goldfish can sometimes grow much bigger and cause major disruption to ecosystems.
Once they are established in public waters, wildlife officials say, goldfish can be difficult to remove as they may reproduce rapidly, dominate native species and survive harsh winters.
In its warning, the city of Burnsville advised pet owners to "please consider other options for finding them a new home".
Wildlife officials have been dealing with a similar problem in nearby Carver County, where 50,000 goldfish were removed from a creek in October last year.
The removal was part of a three-year plan to study and manage the invasive species, which have caused problems across the US.
In a recent memo, county water management manager Paul Moline said goldfish were an understudied species with high potential to reduce water quality in lakes.
The US isn't the only country to suffer from marauding goldfish.
In 2017, Munich city council in Germany said shoals of goldfish were starving out all rivals in local ponds and lakes. The problem got so bad, the council threatened to fine anyone caught releasing their pets into public waters.
Large goldfish have been found in the UK's wild waters as well. In 2010, a British teenager pulled a 5lb (2.2kg), 16in fish from a lake in Dorset.