Boeing 737 cargo jet crashes into sea off Honolulu, Hawaii
A Boeing 737 cargo plane has crashed off the coast of Hawaii after reportedly experiencing engine trouble.
According to the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), the Coast Guard rescued both people on board.
The aircraft was en route from Honolulu to the island of Maui, but went down in the water soon after take off, just two miles (3km) from Kalaeloa Airport.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
As yet it is unknown what happened to the plane.
Flight tracking website Flightradar24 tweeted that it was a 737-200 cargo aeroplane operated for the carrier Transair by Rhoades Aviation since 2014. It was built in 1975, the site said.
This aircraft is not the same as a Boeing 737 Max, the aircraft temporarily grounded by authorities after two fatal passenger airline crashes in 2018 and 2019 respectively.
The 737 Max was cleared to fly again by US regulators in 2020, but it recently came under further scrutiny.
A 737-200 cargo aircraft operated for Transair by Rhoades Aviation made an emergency landing in the water near Honolulu after reportedly suffering engine trouble. The FAA reports that both crew members have been rescued. ADS-B data is available at https://t.co/lsdJ4WlkHy pic.twitter.com/8D71tEQ3wy— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 2, 2021