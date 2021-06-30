Ex-US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88
Former US Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, one of the main architects of the invasion of Iraq in 2003, has died at the age of 88.
Serving under President George W Bush, he was also a leading proponent of the administration's "war on terror".
Mr Rumsfeld was forced to resign in 2006 amid the turmoil in post-war Iraq, but he has consistently defended his record.
