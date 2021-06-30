Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction overturned
US comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction has been overturned by Pennsylvania's Supreme Court, paving the way for his release.
Cosby, 83, has served more than two years of a three to 10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia.
He had been found guilty of drugging and molesting ex-basketball player Andrea Constand in 2004.
Cosby is best known for starring in the 1980s TV series The Cosby Show.
"Cosby's convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged," the court's 79-page finding reads.
