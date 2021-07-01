Alaska: election changes come to America's last bipartisan state
Anthony Zurcher
North America reporter
@awzurcheron Twitter
- Published
Alaska's history of bipartisanship has given way to political polarisation and acrimony. Can the state's proposal for a new election process restore its spirit of compromise - or will it create confusion and chaos?
In Alaska, one is constantly reminded of the power of nature. Snow-capped mountains rise like jagged blades across much of the state's landscape. Imposing animals - grizzly bears, moose and wolves - roam the forests and icy tundra. The occasional earthquake, like the one that hit near Anchorage a few weeks ago, can jolt residents at any hour.
Many American states have natural wonders and abundant resources, but in Alaska -- which reaches the arctic circle, borders Canada and stretches within a few dozen miles of Russia - everything is a bit bigger, and a bit wilder.
If you talk to Alaskans, they'll say their environment - the harshness of it, the remoteness of it and the majesty of it - affects every facet of their lives. That includes the state's unique, stubbornly independent politics.
This largest US state by area joined as the country's 49th in 1958. In that time, it has had a proven track record of bipartisanship. It took collaborative efforts to simply achieve statehood, to build its infrastructure, harness its resources and address indigenous concerns.
At the moment, it is the only state legislature in the US where centrist Democrats, Republicans and independents have joined together to form a governing majority.
Shrugging off party labels and the kind of political trench warfare common in other parts of the US is, according to some, the Alaska way.
But Alaska hasn't been fully immune to a trend of increasing division in the US. Even in the frozen north, hyper-partisanship has started to change politics.
In recent years, more and more Republican moderates have been voted out of office in party primaries.
The current governing bipartisan coalition formed back in November 2016, when three Republicans joined with Democrats and independents to vote together.
But with Donald Trump's march to the US presidency and social media driving conservative interests to hone their anger on the political establishment, that has changed.
In the last four years, coalition Republicans - a total of four, as well as three other incumbents - have been voted out in primary elections. Joining with other parties for votes was their crime.
Not standing for anything
The focused frustration of conservative Alaskan voters driving out incumbents was easy to find during Memorial Day commemorations on a sunny late-May morning in Anchorage's city centre.
After an Army band played some appropriately patriotic music, several dozen flag-carrying, leather-clad motorcyclists rolled onto the grass, where they assembled in a queue and revved their engines in a final flurry. Then there were a series of odes to service, duty and the military.
One biker, "Weird" Wayne Manning, suggested the best thing for a politician was a .38 calibre bullet. It was probably meant as a joke, but the underlying message was clear.
According to another biker, Theo Ransom, "liberal agendas being pushed" by less-than-hardline politicians in office "are going to wake up those who haven't participated in their local governments".
"Especially if you run on a platform and you run on promises, I think people are going to hold you accountable," he says.
The bipartisanship and compromise that had characterised Alaska politics, according to many at the parade, is a weakness; that it's the result of incumbents in Juneau, the state capital, who are no longer accountable to the voters who send them there.
Embracing as many sides as possible might help officials stay in office, says Bill Chapman, who works for the US Army in Anchorage - but it means eventually falling victim to "not standing for anything".
Such sentiment echoes the "fight the swamp" rhetoric Trump successfully employed during his 2016 presidential campaign. Government is a corrupting influence on the politicians who spend their careers working in it, and the best way to fix the problem is to throw the "bums" out.
A political 'sewer'
In Alaska, as elsewhere, that has put an electoral target on the backs of Republicans open to forging compromise.
Cathy Giesell learned it the hard way.
A Republican, she was first elected to the legislature in 2010 and at the time considered to be one of its more conservative members. Over the ensuing years, however, she came to appreciate working across party lines and established a reputation for bipartisanship by the time she became the state senate president in 2018.
That was when she found herself vilified by her party's base, branded a "liar, looter, traitor, thief" on social media. She was defeated by a more hardline candidate in the 2020 Republican primary.
"It's become a real sewer, frankly," Giesell says of politics on social media. "I understand that people have strongly felt views, but when they are turned to personal attacks it's a demonstration of the fact that they no longer want to talk about the issues, they just want to decimate someone".
Sarah Rasmussen was first elected to the Alaska state house in 2018 as a Republican, defeating an independent who had voted with the bipartisan coalition majority. After spending two years in the chamber's minority, however, she decided to work as an independent and vote with the majority on some issues.
For that, she has been labelled a "Republican in name only" or Rino, for short.
"I had someone send me an anonymous letter calling me a Rino slut earlier this year," she says. "Some people are just very removed from reality."
A coalition has become much harder to put together as the Republican primary electorate has become more extreme says Zach Fields, a Democrat and one of Rasmussen's friends in the state house.
The Republicans "all understand what it means to govern and the necessity of governing," he says - but they know it has become too politically risky to vote with the other party.
The citizens' treasury
The recent performance of the Alaska state legislature drives home Fields' point. This week, the state only very nearly avoided the first government shutdown in its history after the legislature struggled to approve an operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
A governing bipartisan majority had forged a compromise on the bill - but an intransigent Republican minority blocked the deal until just few days ago.
One of the biggest sticking points was a uniquely Alaskan one - the annual citizen "dividend" from a fund created in the 1970s from the state's booming oil revenues. Hard-core conservatives want big cheques for constituents, while Democrats and budget-conscious Republicans fret that the payments, which can reach thousands of dollars per resident, will mean less funding for government services.
The joint committee's deal included a smaller dividend and a relatively stable level of government spending. But to win enough Republican approval in the legislature, the leaders had to form yet another bipartisan committee to look at long-term spending ahead of another special legislative session in August.
A way out?
Alaskans trying to get their state out of its funk and bind its splintering politics might have cause for hope, however.
In November last year, voters narrowly approved a possible solution - a plan that radically restructures how the state votes, and one of the most sweeping overhauls of a state-level electoral process in modern US history.
Instead of ticking one box on a ballot in a general election, Alaskans will rank the four candidates according to preference.
And rather than holding closed primaries where only registered members of the party can vote, candidates from across the political spectrum will compete in an open vote, with the top four advancing to the general election. These changes will come into effect for the election next year.
A few other US states use ranked choice voting and so-called "open primaries" - but Alaska will be the first to try implementing them both, and at the same time.
The hope is that the measures will help prevent moderate Republicans from losing in primary elections where only the angriest party members turn up to vote. It will give voters with more fluid, less ideological views more influence in Alaska politics and reaffirm Alaska's tradition of political co-operation.
"We have had people from Maine tell us that ranked choice completely changed the tenor of their elections; that people no longer ran against their opponent, but ran based on their values and the things they were hoping to accomplish in the legislature," says Geisell, the Republican defeated in a 2020 party primary.
"I'm hoping that would happen here, because our elections have gotten pretty vicious."
Uncertain results
Yet it's difficult to predict exactly how the new system will play out.
Ranked-choice didn't prevent the recent New York Democratic mayoral primary from getting nasty - or confusing some voters, as candidate margins shifted during multiple rounds of ballot tabulation. But in Maine the system has produced some interesting results. The state, which had a history of electing more extreme candidates by narrow pluralities, is now sending more moderates to office.
Top-two open primaries in California have resulted in both moderate and liberal Democrats advancing to the general election, giving voters in districts that would never elect a Republican a more palatable choice in November.
In any case, for Alaska, next year's vote will be a real test of whether partisan polarisation has firmly taken hold - that Alaska isn't special anymore - or if the election reformers have found a way stem the tide and set an example for the rest of the US. If the changes work - if the state elects more moderates and primary campaigns become less ideological - other states may follow suit. At the very least, incumbent politicians who are constantly worried about the electoral risks of bipartisanship might take notice.
If that turns out to be the case, then remote Alaska could be a trend-setter and not a final holdout against the forces of political polarisation and partisan acrimony.
For Fields, that would be altogether appropriate.
"I think when you look at the history of bipartisan collaboration, Alaska is a stunning success story," says Fields.
"If you look at the economic opportunity, the lack of inequality, the way we've transformed the state and established the sovereign wealth fund - that's a model for the world that is really inspiring. And it's a bipartisan story.
"It couldn't have happened without that collaboration."