Kim Kardashian's Skims to design Team USA underwear
Kim Kardashian West has announced her shapewear company Skims is the official designer of the underwear for female members of Team USA at the Olympics.
In messages on social media, she said the company would design the team's underwear, pyjamas and loungewear.
Earlier this year, the reality TV star was added to the Forbes billionaire list.
And in February, she filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West. They have four children together.
In her social media posts, Ms Kardashian said since she was 10, she had heard about the Olympics through her stepdad and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner.
"As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honour being a part of the Olympics embodied," she says, adding she travelled with him and her family to all the different Olympic cities where he competed.
"When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA, every moment I've spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle," she added.
Five Team USA athletes modelled the official garments in the announcement including basketball player A'ja Wilson, swimmer Haley Anderson and Paralympic sprinter Scout Bassett.
Ms Kardashian's net worth reached $1bn (£720m) thanks to her cosmetics and clothing lines as well as income from TV, endorsement deals and investments, Forbes business magazine says.
She is now one of the 2,755 figures on Forbes' World's Billionaires List.
Forbes calculated that the 40-year-old's worth had risen to $1bn from $780m in October thanks especially to her stakes in Skims as well as the KKW Beauty cosmetics business.
KKW Beauty was launched in 2017 and Skims just two years ago after the initial brand name Kimono was dropped following accusations of cultural appropriation.
Skims offers underwear and loungewear in the founder's signature minimalist style, and has proven successful during the work-from-home era.