Rudy Giuliani has New York law licence suspended
Rudy Giuliani has had his law licence suspended in New York for making "demonstrably false and misleading" claims around the 2020 US election.
He served as a personal lawyer to former president Donald Trump and attempted to overturn the result.
A New York appellate court announced the decision, made by a disciplinary panel, on Thursday.
It said Mr Giuliani had lied in messages to the public as well is in statements submitted to courts.
In a 33-page decision, it said his conduct had threatened "the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law".
The decision is temporary pending the outcome of a full disciplinary hearing.
Lawyers for Mr Giuliani said they were disappointed with the decision.
"We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing Mr Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years," they said in a statement.
The suspension marks a big change in fortunes for Mr Giuliani, who once had a prominent legal and political career in New York.
He was admitted to the state bar in 1969 and eventually served as US Attorney for the Southern District of New York under the Ronald Reagan administration.
He became the city's mayor in 1994 and later earned widespread national praise for his response to the 11 September 2001 attacks.
Thursday's development comes only months after Mr Giuliani's home and office were raided by the FBI as part of an unrelated investigation into his alleged dealings with Ukraine.