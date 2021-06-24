BBC News

Capitol riot: Democrats set up committee to probe 6 January attack

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightEPA
image captionHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the committee would aim to "establish the truth" of the events on 6 January

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the creation of a committee to investigate the Capitol Hill riot in January this year.

Mrs Pelosi said the Democratic-led committee would aim to "establish the truth of that day and ensure that an attack of that kind cannot happen".

The move comes after Senate Republicans blocked a bill to establish a bipartisan commission into the attack.

Allies of former President Donald Trump said a commission was not necessary.

His supporters stormed Congress on 6 January in a failed bid to overturn the certification of Democratic President Joe Biden's victory in November's election.

The riot left five dead, including a Capitol police officer.

The assault led to the political impeachment and acquittal of Mr Trump, who was accused of inciting the riot by lawmakers.

Related Topics

More on this story