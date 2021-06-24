Capitol riot: Democrats set up committee to probe 6 January attack
- Published
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the creation of a committee to investigate the Capitol Hill riot in January this year.
Mrs Pelosi said the Democratic-led committee would aim to "establish the truth of that day and ensure that an attack of that kind cannot happen".
The move comes after Senate Republicans blocked a bill to establish a bipartisan commission into the attack.
Allies of former President Donald Trump said a commission was not necessary.
His supporters stormed Congress on 6 January in a failed bid to overturn the certification of Democratic President Joe Biden's victory in November's election.
The riot left five dead, including a Capitol police officer.
The assault led to the political impeachment and acquittal of Mr Trump, who was accused of inciting the riot by lawmakers.