Britney Spears speaks out against conservatorship at hearing

First taste of stardom Britney Spears, 16, catapults to the top of global pop charts with her debut single ...Baby One More Time. Image caption The teenage Spears generated both controversy and a loyal fandom Image copyright by Getty Images More than 20 years later, her debut album of the same name remains the best-selling album by a teenage solo artist.

Personal struggles burst into public view Spears is hounded by the press amid a tumultuous custody dispute with ex-husband Kevin Federline, allegations that she is an unfit mother and questions about her mental health. Image caption Spears was often pictured fleeing from tabloid photographers Image copyright by Getty Images Amid the tabloid frenzy, she is captured on camera shaving her head. A few days later, she smashes a paparazzo’s SUV repeatedly with an umbrella.

Spears’ father becomes her conservator After stints in hospital and rehab, Spears’ father Jamie petitions a Los Angeles court to place his daughter under a temporary conservatorship. He is charged with making decisions about her career, as well as her estate and financial affairs. The conservatorship is extended indefinitely later that year. Image caption Spears leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills with her father Jamie Image copyright by Getty Images

Las Vegas residency Despite being unable to handle her own affairs, Spears continues to work. After rehabilitating her image with a successful seventh studio album and several appearances on television, she begins a four-year concert residency in Las Vegas. Image caption Spears onstage at the Planet Hollywood resort in Las Vegas Image copyright by Getty Images

Tussling over the conservatorship Spears says she is taking a break from work because of her father’s health issues. Later in the year, Jamie Spears steps away as her conservator temporarily, citing his poor health. Britney Spears indicates through her lawyers that she no longer wants her father to be involved in handling her career. A lawyer says Spears is “afraid of her father” and will not return to the stage as long as he retains control.