Senate Republicans block Democrats' election bill
- Published
US Republicans have torpedoed a Democratic bid to implement nationwide election rules, a cherished priority of President Joe Biden's party.
The bill - which sought to make it easier to vote by post - ended up deadlocked 50-50 in a party line vote.
Mr Biden said the issue was the "fight of his presidency", but some Democrats accuse him of not fighting hard enough.
Advocates say the bill would have been the most far-reaching election measure since the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The Democrats' For the People Act passed the House of Representatives in March in a near party-line vote, with one Democrat joining all Republicans in opposing the bill.
But 60 votes are needed in the 100-member Senate to advance most legislation, and the upper chamber is evenly split 50-50 between the two parties.
The bill's legislative difficulties have reinvigorated Democratic calls for the Senate to take the radical step of eliminating a tactic known as the filibuster, allowing legislation to pass with a simple majority of 51 votes.
But at least two Democratic senators - Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona - have so far held firm in opposing efforts to do away with the Senate rule.