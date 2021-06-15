US judge rules Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to California to stand trial
- Published
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to California to stand trial for sexual assault, a New York judge has ruled.
The former producer, 69, is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York, having been found guilty of rape and sexual assault last year.
Weinstein's defence team had argued that he should remain in New York to receive appropriate medical care.
A lawyer for Weinstein told US media they would appeal the ruling.
Weinstein, who was once one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood, has denied having non-consensual relations with anyone.
Weinstein is expected to be moved to California in mid-July, where he faces an 11-count indictment on charges that he attacked five women in Los Angeles between 2004 and 2013.
On Tuesday, Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case rejected arguments by Weinstein's lawyers that Los Angeles prosecutors had not appropriately filed paperwork to claim custody of the former producer.
The decision follows a months-long effort by Weinstein's team to block the transfer.
Defence attorney Mark Werksman told Reuters news agency: "We are disappointed by the judge's ruling."
Weinstein's February 2020 conviction was seen as a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement against the sexual abuse and harassment of women.