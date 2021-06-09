Biden ready to 'rally world's democracies' on first foreign trip
Joe Biden has embarked on his first foreign trip as US president, in which he is set to meet European partners and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The eight-day trip will begin with a meeting on Thursday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, before the two leaders set off for the G7 summit.
Mr Biden will also meet the Queen at Windsor Castle and join his first Nato summit as president.
He has said the trip is about "America rallying the world's democracies".
An eager crowd awaited his arrival on Wednesday at the RAF Mildenhall airbase in Suffolk, keen to catch a glimpse of Air Force One's landing.
Meanwhile, a charter plane for the White House's travelling press pool failed to take off from Washington after cicadas swarmed the plane's engine. Reporters were stranded overnight at Dulles International Airport and a new plane was flown in as a replacement.
What can we expect from the G7 summit?
One of the major focuses of Mr Biden's visit will be the G7 summit.
The G7 (Group of Seven) is an organisation made up of the world's seven largest so-called advanced economies - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.
Their summit this year is being held in Cornwall, in southern England. Leaders will arrive on Friday, and meetings will get under way the following morning.
The main topic of conversation will be Covid recovery, including "a stronger global health system that can protect us all from future pandemics".
The agenda also includes climate change and trade.
Mr Biden is expected to warn that the ongoing UK-EU trade row could imperil peace in Northern Ireland. He will call on fellow leaders to protect the gains of the Good Friday agreement.
At the end of the summit, the UK - as the host nation - will publish a document outlining what has been agreed by the leaders.
What about his meeting with Boris Johnson?
The White House said the meeting between Mr Biden and Mr Johnson will "affirm the enduring strength" of the countries' "special relationship".
Both leaders took part in a virtual climate action summit hosted by the US in April but have not yet met in person.
Following his election victory, Mr Biden called Mr Johnson before any other European leader.
During that call, the two leaders talked about "the benefits of a potential free trade deal" between the UK and the US, and Mr Johnson reiterated his intention "to resolve existing trade issues as soon as possible", Downing Street said at the time.
When will he meet Putin?
The first US-Russia summit of the Biden presidency will take place in Switzerland on 16 June.
It comes at the tail end of Mr Biden's trip, giving the president plenty of time to hear from US allies beforehand.
The White House has indicated that he intends to cover a "full range of pressing issues" with his Russian counterpart, including arms control, climate change, Russian military involvement in Ukraine, Russia's cyber-hacking activities and the jailing of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.
Mr Putin threw cold water on the meeting last week, saying he hoped to improve the "extremely low level of relations" between the two countries but expected no breakthroughs.