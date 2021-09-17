The moment QAnon took the person I love most

"It was like these guys gave me permission on behalf of society, like, 'you messed up, it's OK, you're human'. They put me back together again, and gave me permission to retain some dignity and self-respect. If they hadn't done that, I don't know what would've happened - I wouldn't be here."About a month later he found out about a new forum on Reddit to help support people whose loved ones had been radicalised by QAnon. He joined, and started posting about his experiences on there.According to Jitarth there were only about 400 users when he joined two years ago. Now, there are more than 180,000.After a while, because of all the help and support Jitarth had given people on the forum, he was made a moderator - a role he still holds. Above everything else, he wants to give people on there hope that their loved ones will, like him, become their normal selves again.For Nicole, however, that hope is thin."I never knew my own dad, so the only person who was actually present in my life, no longer is. I'm going through the mourning process of losing my mom before she's actually passed away. And I just don't see myself having her in my life and feeling safe right now," she said."I just want it out there that this is not something to take lightly. Even the people you think are there for you and love you can instantly - I don't know how it's done - snap."*Some names have been changed