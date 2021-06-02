Florida bans transgender girls from school sports

Very proud of all of the trans leaders and allies who came together on short notice to speak out against and condemn @GovRonDeSantis for signing the trans sports ban into law.



When trans kids are under attack, what does Orlando do? 🏳️‍⚧️



Stand up! Fight back!

✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/R1m5zxQtDD