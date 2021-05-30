Florida shooting: Two dead, more than 20 wounded in Hialeah
At least two people have died and more than 20 were wounded in a shooting outside a concert hall in Florida.
The shooting took place between 24:00-01:00 local time (04:00-05:00 GMT) in Hialeah, a city north of Miami.
Three people climbed out of a white car "with assault rifles and handguns and started firing indiscriminately into the crowd," police director Alfredo Ramirez III told reporters.
At least one of the wounded is in a critical condition, police said.
"These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice," Mr Ramirez tweeted.
Between 20 and 25 victims have been taken to nearby hospitals, local media report.
The Associated Press news agency reports the shooting took place outside the El Mula Banquet Hall, which had been rented out for a concert. The suspects fled the scene shortly after the shooting.
As yet there have been no arrests.
Mr Ramirez called the shooting "a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act".
"This type of gun violence has to stop. Every weekend, it's the same thing. This is targeted. This is definitely not random," he told reporters.
It comes just days after an employee at a train yard killed nine people on the other side of the country in California.
Thousands of people are killed by guns in the US every year. In April President Joe Biden announced new actions to tackle gun violence.