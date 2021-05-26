Eric Carle: Very Hungry Caterpillar author dies aged 91
Eric Carle, the US author of best-selling children's book The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died aged 91.
He passed away last Sunday, his family said.
"In the light of the moon, holding on to a good star, a painter of rainbows is now travelling across the night sky," a family statement said.
Carle's most famous book, which tells the story of a ravenous caterpillar, was published in 1969 and has sold more than 50 million copies.
The simple but everlasting tale - just 224 words long - has been translated into 62 languages.
Carle's son Rolfe told the New York Times his father had died in Northampton, Massachusetts, of kidney failure.
Carle, who was born in Syracuse, New York, began writing children's books in his late 30s.
In 2019, he told the BBC why he thought the story endured for five decades.
"For many years, my publisher and editor and I did not know the reason for The Very Hungry Caterpillar being so popular," he said.
"But over time, I've come to feel that it is a book of hope. And it is this hopeful feeling that has made it a book readers of all ages enjoy and remember."