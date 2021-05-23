Children speak of sickness and neglect in US asylum camps

A source inside has told the BBC that some of the tents contain 500-800 girls and boys who sleep in long rows of bunks. The source said hundreds of children are in Covid isolation, and that there are designated tents at the site now for scabies and lice, of which there are also outbreaks. Sources say the living conditions are unsanitary, and that there has been at least one report of sexual abuse in the girls' tent. An official document indicates children under six may be sent to Fort Bliss.