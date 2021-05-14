Elise Stefanik: Trump loyalist wins Republican leadership post
- Published
US Republicans have appointed New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a Trump loyalist, to the third-ranking post in the House of Representatives.
It follows an earlier vote to oust the incumbent chairwoman, Liz Cheney, from the role over her criticism of former President Donald Trump.
The final tally of Friday's secret ballot was 134 for Ms Stefanik to 46 for her opponent, Congressman Chip Roy.
Ms Stefanik's win was expected, as she had the backing of top Republicans.
The move is seen as a sign Mr Trump's grip on the party is as strong as ever six months after he lost the election.
"Thank you to my colleagues for electing me to serve as House Republican Conference Chair," Ms Stefanik wrote on Twitter after the vote.
"I am excited to lead our unified team... to combat Biden and Pelosi's Far-Left agenda!" she added, referring to President Joe Biden and Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
In remarks to reporters, she called Ms Cheney "a part of this Republican conference", adding that "we are united in working with President Trump". She called the former president a "critical part of our Republican team".
Mr Trump also issued a statement congratulating Ms Stefanik on her "overwhelming victory" and saying the "Make America Great Again movement is strong".