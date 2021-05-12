US environmental agency releases climate report delayed by Trump
The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released a major climate change report that had been delayed by the Trump White House since 2017.
The Climate Change Indicators report takes in data from dozens of US agencies, and shows the damage climate change has already caused.
Much of the information is well-known. Glaciers are shrinking, sea levels are rising and flooding is increasing.
The impacts are being felt by Americans "with increasing regularity", it says.
Under former President Donald Trump, the EPA's Climate Change Indicators website was not updated, as it had been under his predecessor, Barack Obama.
Mr Trump has long been a sceptic of human-caused climate change, at times calling it a "hoax".
EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement on Wednesday announcing the resumption of the report: "Combatting climate change - it's not optional. It's essential at EPA.
"We will move with a sense of urgency because we know what's at stake.
"We know that tackling the climate crisis is the single best opportunity we have to strengthen our economy, to put people back to work and to build a healthier, more equitable environment for our communities across America."