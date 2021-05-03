Joe Biden raises refugee admissions cap after outcry
- Published
President Joe Biden has lifted the US annual refugee cap, bowing to outrage from his party after he initially opted to stick by the Trump-era figure.
The Democratic president is raising the cap from 15,000 to 62,500 after critics said the lower figure was racist.
The White House had indicated Mr Biden would revise the figure in May.
In a statement on Monday, Mr Biden said his administration intends to raise this number next year to 125,000 refugees admitted.