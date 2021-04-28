Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
- Published
Related Topics
Michael Collins - one of the three crew members of the first manned mission to the Moon, Apollo 11 in 1969 - has died aged 90, his family say.
He died on Wednesday after "a valiant battle with cancer. He spent his final days peacefully, with his family by his side".
Collins had stayed in lunar orbit as his colleagues Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the Moon.
Aldrin, 91, is now the only surviving member of the mission.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.